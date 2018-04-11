Smith (A.O.) (AOS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $72.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Over the past six months, A.O. Smith’s stock has outperformed the industry average. The company also has an impressive earnings surprise history, having beaten estimates thrice over the four trailing quarters. A flourishing water heater industry, robust consumer product demand in China and positive industry trends are likely to drive top-line growth, going forward. Hague products and Aquasana have also significantly boosted the company’s sales. Also, a dominant foothold in the North American water heater market, driven by new construction and expansion of replacement demand, is likely to stoke growth. However, over the past few quarters, the company’s SG&A expenses in China (including elevated steel costs and higher fees paid to installers) have been quite high, which is creating pressure on the company’s operating margins.”

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Smith (A.O.) in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs upgraded Smith (A.O.) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Smith (A.O.) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.33.

NYSE AOS traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $63.89. The company had a trading volume of 248,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,480. The company has a market capitalization of $10,805.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.52. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $68.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Smith (A.O.) (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $768.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.45 million. Smith (A.O.) had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 9.89%. Smith (A.O.)’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Smith will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 11,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $716,554.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,272.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total transaction of $435,336.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 301,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,271,172.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,149,622. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Smith (A.O.) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 743,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,171,000 after purchasing an additional 51,121 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd lifted its position in Smith (A.O.) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 42,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Smith (A.O.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,653,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in Smith (A.O.) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,500,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/smith-a-o-aos-upgraded-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Smith (A.O.)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for use in space heating applications for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtrations products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith (A.O.) (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith (A.O.) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith (A.O.) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.