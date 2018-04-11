Smith Asset Management Group LP Has $29.41 Million Stake in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 297,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $29,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13,287.5% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $127,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 8,165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Vetr raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.28 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. ValuEngine raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 21st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.04.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $86.45 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $72.93 and a 1 year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $256,808.91, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.04). Walmart had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $135.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.06%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc, formerly Wal-Mart Stores, Inc, is engaged in the operation of retail, wholesale and other units in various formats around the world. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices (EDLP). The Company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International and Sam’s Club.

