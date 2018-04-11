Smith & Nephew (SNN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

SNN has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC raised Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Smith & Nephew has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 206,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,808. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $31.75 and a 1 year high of $40.43. The stock has a market cap of $16,527.76, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 28,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc is a medical technology company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling medical devices and services. Its products and services include Sports Medicine Joint Repair, Arthroscopic Enabling Technologies (AET), Trauma & Extremities, Other Surgical Businesses, Knee Implants, Hip Implants, Advanced Wound Care, Advanced Wound Bioactives and Advanced Wound Devices.

