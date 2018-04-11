Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was downgraded by Numis Securities from an “add” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 23rd.

SMGZY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smiths Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.98. 19,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,644. Smiths Group has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8,416.06, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.19.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Smiths Group (SMGZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Numis Securities” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/smiths-group-smgzy-stock-rating-lowered-by-numis-securities-updated-updated.html.

Smiths Group Company Profile

Smiths Group plc designs, manufactures, and sells various products and services for the threat and contraband detection, medical devices, energy, communications, and engineered components markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek divisions.

Receive News & Ratings for Smiths Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smiths Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.