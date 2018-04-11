Smoke 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $70.00 (CRYPTO:SMOKE)

Smoke (CURRENCY:SMOKE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 27th. Smoke has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $70.00 worth of Smoke was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smoke token can currently be bought for about $0.0684 or 0.00000985 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Smoke has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007208 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002933 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.06 or 0.00793740 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015023 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014382 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00039678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00173140 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00064140 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Smoke Profile

Smoke’s total supply is 13,379,987 tokens. Smoke’s official website is www.smoke.network. The official message board for Smoke is medium.com/smokenetwork.

Smoke Token Trading

Smoke can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is not currently possible to purchase Smoke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoke must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smoke using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Smoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.