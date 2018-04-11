SMTC (SMTX) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.07

Media stories about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a news impact score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the technology company an impact score of 46.725911273399 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of SMTX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.36. 28,634 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,886. SMTC has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.64 million during the quarter. SMTC had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 33.68%.

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; configuration to order; build to order; and direct order fulfillment services.

