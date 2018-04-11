SnakeEyes (CRYPTO:SNAKE) Price Reaches $0.0047 on Top Exchanges

SnakeEyes (CURRENCY:SNAKE) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SnakeEyes token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0047 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SnakeEyes has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. SnakeEyes has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $42.00 worth of SnakeEyes was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007166 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002922 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.80 or 0.00793426 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015009 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014416 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00039891 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00174846 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

SnakeEyes Profile

SnakeEyes’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens.

Buying and Selling SnakeEyes

SnakeEyes can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Burst Asset Exchange. It is not currently possible to purchase SnakeEyes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnakeEyes must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnakeEyes using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

