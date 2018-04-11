SocialCoin Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:SOCC)

SocialCoin (CURRENCY:SOCC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. One SocialCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SocialCoin has traded 47.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SocialCoin has a market cap of $9,661.00 and approximately $68.00 worth of SocialCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006230 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000134 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00001172 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 37.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008100 BTC.

WorldCoin (WDC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About SocialCoin

SocialCoin (CRYPTO:SOCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 20th, 2017. SocialCoin’s total supply is 1,384,879 coins. SocialCoin’s official website is www.social-coin.co.uk. SocialCoin’s official Twitter account is @SocialCoinNetwk.

Buying and Selling SocialCoin

SocialCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase SocialCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SocialCoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SocialCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for SocialCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SocialCoin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.