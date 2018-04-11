Sodastream International Ltd (SODA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $133.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) to announce sales of $133.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sodastream International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $132.00 million. Sodastream International posted sales of $115.29 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sodastream International will report full year sales of $133.49 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $608.00 million to $622.42 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $655.82 million per share, with estimates ranging from $639.00 million to $672.64 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sodastream International.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.35. Sodastream International had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $157.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

SODA has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Sodastream International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sodastream International by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its position in Sodastream International by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 417,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 35,621 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sodastream International by 157.2% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 63,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after purchasing an additional 38,696 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sodastream International by 912.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sodastream International during the 4th quarter worth $1,888,000. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sodastream International stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.62. 113,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,966. Sodastream International has a one year low of $45.60 and a one year high of $92.31. The stock has a market cap of $2,002.60, a PE ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.17.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems, which enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, such as CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and other accessories, such as bottle cleaning materials and ice cube trays, as well as distributes Brita water filtration systems in Israel.

