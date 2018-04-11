Sogou (SOGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Sogou Inc. operates as an online search engine. The Company develops Internet applications such as map, voice search and smart phone assistant as well as web directory and browser. Sogou Inc. is based in China. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on SOGO. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sogou in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $16.30 price target on the stock.

NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,648,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,375. The stock has a market cap of $3,224.98 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00. Sogou has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.70.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.56 million. research analysts predict that Sogou will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOGO. FNY Managed Accounts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,351,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,038,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sogou during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for mobile and PC MAUs. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

