Solaris Oilfield Infra (SOI) Given a $21.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray

Piper Jaffray set a $21.00 price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) in a research report released on Tuesday, April 3rd. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infra from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infra to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.79.

NYSE:SOI opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Solaris Oilfield Infra has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.07 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 4.27.

Solaris Oilfield Infra (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.22 million. Solaris Oilfield Infra had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was up 245.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infra will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Cynthia M. Durrett sold 21,219 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infra stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $459,391.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 1,408,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $30,491,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,059,988 shares of company stock valued at $44,598,740 in the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ascend Capital LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,006,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the third quarter valued at about $748,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the second quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infra during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infra by 719.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,092,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,385,000 after purchasing an additional 959,001 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Solaris Oilfield Infra

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

