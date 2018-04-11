Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $559,772.00

Soma (CURRENCY:SCT) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 4th. During the last week, Soma has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. Soma has a market capitalization of $559,772.00 and $1,611.00 worth of Soma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001879 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00761459 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007173 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003800 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000670 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00099790 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00031290 BTC.

About Soma

Soma (CRYPTO:SCT) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Soma’s total supply is 14,418,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,316,465 tokens. The official website for Soma is soma.co. Soma’s official Twitter account is @SomaToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Soma Token Trading

Soma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to buy Soma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soma must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Soma using one of the exchanges listed above.

