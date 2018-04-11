The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 61.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,325 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 275,221,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,343,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,963 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 241,677,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,839,247,000 after acquiring an additional 750,257 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 142,047,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,370,815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,593,679 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,761,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,647,000 after buying an additional 2,167,225 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,897,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,722,000 after buying an additional 383,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Vetr raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.68 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Morningstar set a $48.50 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.21.

In other news, insider Jennifer K. Mann sold 1,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $84,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,454,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Edward Long sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $719,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,070.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,523 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,511 over the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola stock remained flat at $$43.99 during midday trading on Wednesday. 8,424,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,412,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $186,974.66, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $42.19 and a 52-week high of $48.62.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 38.36%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 81.68%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

