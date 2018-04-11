Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Given Daily News Impact Score of -0.04

Media stories about Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flex earned a media sentiment score of -0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.4833616667177 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. UBS restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price on shares of Flex in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Flex from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.39.

Shares of FLEX stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,325,375. Flex has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $8,463.75, a PE ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Flex had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Willy C. Shih sold 13,597 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $243,522.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It offers innovation services, such as innovations labs for supporting customer design and product development services from early concept stages; collective innovation platform, an ecosystem of technology solutions; Lab IX, a startup accelerator program; centers of excellence solutions in critical areas; interconnect technology center for printed circuits; and CloudLabs that enables customers to accelerate a spectrum of cloud, converged infrastructure, and datacenter strategies.

