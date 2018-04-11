Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Receiving Somewhat Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) have trended somewhat negative recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Super Micro Computer earned a daily sentiment score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the technology company an impact score of 43.5231768799586 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $27.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.17.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides high performance server solutions based on modular and open architecture. It offers a range of server, storage, blade, workstation, and full rack solutions, as well as networking devices, server management software, and technology support and services.

