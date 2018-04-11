News stories about Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) have been trending somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Diversified Restaurant earned a news impact score of -0.02 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 48.1063465810506 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Diversified Restaurant stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $1.29. 7,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,686. Diversified Restaurant has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.44. The company has a market cap of $34.07, a PE ratio of -25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.23.

Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.93 million for the quarter. Diversified Restaurant had a negative return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 12.36%. research analysts forecast that Diversified Restaurant will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Diversified Restaurant (NASDAQ:SAUC) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -0.02” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-diversified-restaurant-sauc-share-price-updated.html.

About Diversified Restaurant

Diversified Restaurant Holdings, Inc (DRH) is a restaurant company. The Company is a franchisee of Buffalo Wild Wings (BWW).As of September 25, 2016, the Company operated 64 BWW restaurants, which are located in Michigan, Florida, Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. The BWW restaurants feature a range of menu items with a multimedia social environment, a bar and an open layout designed to create a dining experience for sports fans and families.

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Restaurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Restaurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.