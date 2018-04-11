Fauquier Bankshares (FBSS) Given Media Impact Score of -0.13

Headlines about Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) have trended somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fauquier Bankshares earned a news sentiment score of -0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 48.1321602911692 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of FBSS stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.95. The company had a trading volume of 336 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895. The company has a market capitalization of $79.51, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Fauquier Bankshares has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Fauquier Bankshares (NASDAQ:FBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter. Fauquier Bankshares had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th.

About Fauquier Bankshares

Fauquier Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for The Fauquier Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The company accepts various deposits, including interest and non-interest bearing demand deposit, money market deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and time deposits.

