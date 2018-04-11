A. H. Belo (AHC) Earns Coverage Optimism Score of 0.16

Media headlines about A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. A. H. Belo earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the company an impact score of 45.5846944095677 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of A. H. Belo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th.

NYSE AHC opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. A. H. Belo has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $114.20, a PE ratio of 131.25 and a beta of 0.47.

A. H. Belo (NYSE:AHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. A. H. Belo had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 1.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 10th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-a-h-belo-ahc-share-price-updated.html.

A. H. Belo Company Profile

A. H. Belo Corporation is a local news and information publishing company. The Company is engaged in providing commercial printing, distribution and direct mail services, as well as media and digital marketing services. The Company operates through two segments: Publishing and Marketing, Event Marketing and Other Services (MEMO).

Receive News & Ratings for A. H. Belo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. H. Belo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.