Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Stock Price

Headlines about Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Affiliated Managers Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the asset manager an impact score of 46.6751843866049 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMG shares. ValuEngine downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.38.

Affiliated Managers Group stock traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,890. The company has a market cap of $9,519.40, a P/E ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52-week low of $148.81 and a 52-week high of $216.99.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.13. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $604.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affiliated Managers Group announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 29th that permits the company to buyback 3,400,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Jay C. Horgen sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.59, for a total transaction of $5,687,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,620,654.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

