Broadwind Energy (BWEN) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.17

News headlines about Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Broadwind Energy earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 45.5058411594412 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.93. 297,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,640. The stock has a market cap of $43.61, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.22. Broadwind Energy has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $9.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.97 million. Broadwind Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind Energy will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides technologically advanced products and services to energy, mining and infrastructure sector customers, primarily in the United States. The Company is engaged primarily in United States wind energy industry. The Company operates through two segments: Towers and Weldments, and Gearing.

