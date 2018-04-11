Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact CoStar Group (CSGP) Share Price

Headlines about CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. CoStar Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.9351139259011 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSGP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 21st. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $430.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $380.10.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $360.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12,880.75, a PE ratio of 90.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $201.43 and a 12 month high of $378.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $253.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.74 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. analysts forecast that CoStar Group will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Matthew Linnington sold 7,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.23, for a total value of $2,758,329.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Francis Carchedi sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.09, for a total value of $4,308,689.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,421 shares of company stock valued at $9,009,433. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace to the commercial real estate industry in North America and internationally. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land. It also provides CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool; CoStarGo, an iPad and Android application; CoStar Lease Comps, an integrated solution that captures, manages, maintains, and analyzes lease data; CoStar Advertising to market a space for lease or a property for sale; and CoStar Portfolio Strategy to meet the research needs of commercial real estate owners, investors, lenders, and government regulators.

