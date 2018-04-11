Ecolab (ECL) Receives Media Impact Score of 0.13

Media headlines about Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ecolab earned a daily sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.0228018387959 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

ECL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

NYSE ECL traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $140.50. 597,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,238. The firm has a market cap of $40,512.39, a PE ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $124.46 and a 12 month high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 442,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $134.60 per share, for a total transaction of $59,563,057.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 6,400 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $134.42 per share, with a total value of $860,288.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,664.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,848,529 shares of company stock worth $248,579,565. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene and energy technologies and services. The Company’s cleaning and sanitizing programs and products, pest elimination services and equipment maintenance and repair services support customers in the foodservice, food and beverage processing, hospitality, healthcare, government and education, retail, textile care and commercial facilities management sectors in over 170 countries.

