Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect First Capital (FCAP) Share Price

Headlines about First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Capital earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 46.4085658355691 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ:FCAP traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.55. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,824. The stock has a market cap of $128.99, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.05. First Capital has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 9.67%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

