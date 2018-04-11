Columbia Laboratories (JNP) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Columbia Laboratories (NASDAQ:JNP) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Columbia Laboratories earned a news impact score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.458899699048 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

JNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNP stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.20. Columbia Laboratories has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The stock has a market cap of $113.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Columbia Laboratories (NASDAQ:JNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. Columbia Laboratories had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $11.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.00 million. sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Laboratories will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Columbia Laboratories Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a women's health therapeutic company, focuses on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women's health. The company develops its products using its drug delivery technologies, including bioadhesive delivery system, a polymer designed to adhere to epithelial surfaces or mucosa for sustained and controlled delivery of active drug product; and a novel intra-vaginal ring (IVR) technology.

