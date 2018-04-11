Neustar (NYSE:NSR) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.11

Headlines about Neustar (NYSE:NSR) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neustar earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 45.2149857483402 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE NSR remained flat at $$33.50 during trading on Wednesday. 580,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,316. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Neustar has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $34.40.

About Neustar

NeuStar, Inc is a global information services provider. The Company’s cloud-based platforms and differentiated data sets offer informative, real-time analytics, which enable clients to make actionable, data-driven decisions. It provides chief marketing officers a suite of services to plan their media spends, identify and locate desired customers, invest in marketing campaigns, deliver relevant offers and measure the performance of these activities.

