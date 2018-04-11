Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG) Stock Price

News stories about Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New earned a news impact score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.2971824639589 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

ORIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New stock opened at $25.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

About Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

