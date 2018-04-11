Public Storage (PSA) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.17

Press coverage about Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Public Storage earned a news sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.058367979368 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $213.00 target price on Public Storage and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $201.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.47.

Shares of NYSE:PSA traded down $1.77 on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 575,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,525. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $180.48 and a 52-week high of $232.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34,811.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.28.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $643.46 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.20%.

In other Public Storage news, SVP Lily Yan Hughes sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.53, for a total value of $86,176.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. The Company's headquarters are located in Glendale, California. At December 31, 2017, we had interests in 2,386 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 159 million net rentable square feet in the United States and 222 storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 12 million net rentable square feet operated under the ?Shurgard? brand.

