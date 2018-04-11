The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about The Western Union (NYSE:WU) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. The Western Union earned a daily sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the credit services provider an impact score of 44.8733404559363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of The Western Union stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $18.92. 3,175,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,907. The stock has a market capitalization of $8,593.48, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The Western Union has a one year low of $18.38 and a one year high of $22.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The credit services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The Western Union had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a positive return on equity of 206.81%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. research analysts forecast that The Western Union will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from The Western Union’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 42.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WU. Goldman Sachs reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of The Western Union from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Western Union in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

The Western Union Company (Western Union) is a provider of money movement and payment services. The Company operates through three segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Consumer-to-Business and Business Solutions. The Company’s Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents.

