Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

News stories about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the company an impact score of 46.0211894750721 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of Alkermes stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $71.22. The company has a market cap of $6,534.60, a PE ratio of -116.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.23 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 17.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALKS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alkermes from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Group lowered Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.19 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Alkermes and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

In other Alkermes news, SVP Mark Stejbach sold 10,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $767,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,893 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $46,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $374,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,009,036. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

