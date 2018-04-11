BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.13

Media stories about BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BGC Partners earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.5812878639002 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ BGCP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.46. The company had a trading volume of 367,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,263. The firm has a market cap of $4,033.19, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. BGC Partners has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $16.97.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $894.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that BGC Partners will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BGCP shares. BGC Financial raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. BidaskClub lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered BGC Partners from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BGC Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc (BGC) is a global brokerage company servicing the financial and real estate markets. The Company operates through two segments: Financial Services and Real Estate Services. It provides a range of services, including trade execution, broker-dealer services clearing, trade compression, post trade, information, and other back-office services to a range of financial and non-financial institutions.

