BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.04

Headlines about BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. BlackLine earned a news sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the technology company an impact score of 47.3138203282834 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Accern’s scoring:

Several analysts recently weighed in on BL shares. BidaskClub upgraded BlackLine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackLine in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.12.

BL stock opened at $39.29 on Wednesday. BlackLine has a twelve month low of $28.79 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,041.10, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.19 and a beta of -0.41.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $50.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that BlackLine will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $81,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Therese Tucker sold 340,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $13,855,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,090,000 shares of company stock worth $125,860,000. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-blackline-bl-stock-price-updated.html.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered as a Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enables its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, and journal entry capabilities, as well as a range of data matching capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.