GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.13

News coverage about GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) has been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. GasLog Partners earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the shipping company an impact score of 45.8426272463059 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

NYSE GLOP opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $986.10, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.02. GasLog Partners has a fifty-two week low of $21.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $76.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.45 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 33.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Group began coverage on GasLog Partners in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-gaslog-partners-glop-share-price-updated-updated.html.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 8, 2018, it had a fleet of 12 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.