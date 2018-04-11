Harte Hanks (HHS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media coverage about Harte Hanks (NYSE:HHS) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Harte Hanks earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 45.8027138088739 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harte Hanks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harte Hanks in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Harte Hanks from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd.

NYSE HHS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.53. 2,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,679. The company has a market capitalization of $58.60, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.91. Harte Hanks has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $15.00.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc (Harte Hanks) is a multi-channel marketing company. The Company’s Customer Interaction business offers a range of marketing services, in media from direct mail to e-mail, including agency and digital services; database marketing solutions and business-to-business lead generation; direct mail, and contact centers.

