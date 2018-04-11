Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Share Price

News articles about Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Intersect ENT earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.1464316941758 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

Shares of NASDAQ:XENT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 793,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,325. The company has a market cap of $1,090.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.59 and a beta of 0.75. Intersect ENT has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 16.99% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. sell-side analysts forecast that Intersect ENT will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Friday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intersect ENT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

In other news, CFO Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 12,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $433,951.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,182.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gwen R. Carscadden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $343,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,953.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,458 shares of company stock worth $5,377,798 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose and throat conditions in the United States. It offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

