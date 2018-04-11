Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.14

Media headlines about Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Papa Murphy’s earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the company an impact score of 47.0138633037803 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FRSH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa Murphy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Papa Murphy’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th.

Shares of FRSH stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,313. The firm has a market cap of $83.16, a PE ratio of 11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Papa Murphy’s has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $6.80.

Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Papa Murphy’s had a positive return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $30.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.35 million. research analysts expect that Papa Murphy’s will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp bought 78,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $432,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 292,891 shares of company stock worth $1,573,307. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. As of May 10, 2017, it operated approximately 1,500 stores franchised and corporate-owned pizza stores in 39 states, Canada, and United Arab Emirates. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

