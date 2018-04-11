Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) Stock Price

Media coverage about Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teekay LNG Partners earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the shipping company an impact score of 46.8971946054064 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

TGP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Teekay LNG Partners in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $20.00 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE TGP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.20. 71,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,065. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,433.28, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.15. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $14.05 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.54 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 5.97%. equities research analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas (LNG), liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), and crude oil worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Liquefied Gas and Conventional Tanker. It transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

