Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price

Headlines about Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Teleflex earned a daily sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the medical technology company an impact score of 46.8681330470967 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $321.00 target price (up previously from $307.00) on shares of Teleflex in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet lowered Teleflex from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on Teleflex in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $257.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.10.

NYSE:TFX traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.30. The stock had a trading volume of 201,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,833. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $11,183.93, a P/E ratio of 30.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.18. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $191.40 and a twelve month high of $288.78.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.04. Teleflex had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Teleflex will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 16.19%.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $55,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,233,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Deren sold 1,359 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.67, for a total value of $347,455.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,390 shares of company stock valued at $7,310,897. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Stock Price” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-media-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-impact-teleflex-tfx-stock-price-updated.html.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.