Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Tremont Mortgage Trust (TRMT) Share Price

Media stories about Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tremont Mortgage Trust earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.5602876518276 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMT traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.76. 8,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,856. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $17.94.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused primarily on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate (CRE). Its investments also include subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans and preferred equity interests in entities that own middle market and transitional CRE.

