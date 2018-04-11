Alkermes (ALKS) Given News Impact Score of 0.18

Headlines about Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alkermes earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.4159360454487 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALKS. BidaskClub cut shares of Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Alkermes to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase set a $63.00 price target on shares of Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

Shares of ALKS traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.95. 44,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $71.22. The stock has a market cap of $6,534.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.89 and a beta of 1.82.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.32. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $275.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Alkermes’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, insider Shane Cooke sold 6,207 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $373,785.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,872,701.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $46,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $374,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,880 shares of company stock worth $6,009,036. 5.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the researching, developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products that are designed to address medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas. The Company has a portfolio of marketed drug products and a clinical pipeline of products that address central nervous system (CNS) disorders, such as schizophrenia, depression, addiction and multiple sclerosis (MS).

