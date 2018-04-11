Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Share Price

News stories about ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ARC Document Solutions earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the business services provider an impact score of 44.798324137175 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

NYSE ARC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.09. 28,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.06, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 2.08. ARC Document Solutions has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.84.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $97.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.32 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. equities analysts predict that ARC Document Solutions will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ARC Document Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ARC Document Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

In related news, insider Rahul K. Roy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.45, for a total value of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 137,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,494.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez acquired 20,000 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.35 per share, with a total value of $47,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-arc-document-solutions-arc-stock-price-updated.html.

ARC Document Solutions Company Profile

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions worldwide. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; and operates 175 offsite service centers, which offers managed print service customers with the flexibility and overflow capacity during peak workloads.

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Document Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Document Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.