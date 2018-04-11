bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.25

Media headlines about bebe stores (NASDAQ:BEBE) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. bebe stores earned a media sentiment score of 0.25 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 45.3441352404766 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of BEBE remained flat at $$6.35 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,631. bebe stores has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $9.50.

In other bebe stores news, insider Manny Mashouf sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

About bebe stores

bebe stores, inc. designs, develops and produces a range of contemporary women’s apparel and accessories. The Company’s product offering includes a range of separates, tops, dresses, active wear and accessories for a range of occasions. It designs and develops its merchandise in-house, which is manufactured to its specifications and it also sources directly from third-party manufacturers.

