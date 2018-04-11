Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Report Finds

Headlines about Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Central Garden & Pet earned a news impact score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the company an impact score of 46.1482891918982 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CENT shares. BidaskClub lowered Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

CENT stock opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $2,192.53, a PE ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.07. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $29.08 and a fifty-two week high of $43.30.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $442.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.19 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Nicholas Lahanas sold 1,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.87, for a total transaction of $69,074.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $884,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 11,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.97, for a total value of $427,484.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,037.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,589 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,316 in the last quarter. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets.

