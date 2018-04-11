FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News coverage about FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. FTI Consulting earned a news sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 46.8486767737302 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:FCN traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 282,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,953. The company has a market cap of $1,842.30, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $467.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that FTI Consulting will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FTI Consulting has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

In related news, CAO Catherine M. Freeman sold 6,088 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.44, for a total transaction of $294,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications.

