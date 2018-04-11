Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Stock Price

News coverage about Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Hudbay Minerals earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the mining company an impact score of 45.8182084777903 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $7.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,802.77, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.98. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The mining company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $414.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.00 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 7.13%. sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.51%.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company. The Company is engaged in the production of copper concentrate, consisting of copper, gold and silver, as well as zinc metal. The Company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The Company has assets in North and South America.

