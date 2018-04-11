IPG Photonics (IPGP) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. IPG Photonics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.22 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 45.858791893094 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

IPGP traded up $1.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.52. 79,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 629,756. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,049.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.82. IPG Photonics has a 12-month low of $116.82 and a 12-month high of $264.11.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $361.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BidaskClub upgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target (up previously from $230.00) on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. IPG Photonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.60.

In related news, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.49, for a total transaction of $2,484,155.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,228,579.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Pv Mammen sold 2,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.53, for a total value of $653,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,787,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,000 shares of company stock worth $10,885,132. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

