Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kimberly Clark (KMB) Stock Price

News articles about Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kimberly Clark earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the company an impact score of 44.4797682589363 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.68 on Wednesday, reaching $107.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,428,888. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,002.54, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. Kimberly Clark has a one year low of $104.58 and a one year high of $134.29.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 427.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 64.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a $119.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.63.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 23,158 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.77, for a total value of $2,773,633.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,729,757.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

