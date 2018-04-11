Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Rocket Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the biotechnology company an impact score of 44.2323409748362 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 24.83, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Inotek Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for glaucoma and other diseases of the eye. Its lead product candidate, trabodenoson, is a selective adenosine mimetic that the Company has designed to lower intraocular pressure (IOP) by restoring the eye’s natural pressure control mechanism.

