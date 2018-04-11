SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Earns Daily Media Impact Score of 0.18

Press coverage about SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SeaChange International earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the software maker an impact score of 45.3099368149923 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.08, a PE ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.63. SeaChange International has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $4.03.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide.

