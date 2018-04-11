Televisa (NYSE:TV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.04

Headlines about Televisa (NYSE:TV) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Televisa earned a daily sentiment score of 0.04 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.6260579990897 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Televisa from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. UBS downgraded shares of Televisa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on shares of Televisa in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Televisa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Televisa has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

NYSE:TV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.34. The stock had a trading volume of 978,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,399,375. Televisa has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $27.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $10,334.65, a P/E ratio of 42.29, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.41.

Televisa (NYSE:TV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Televisa had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. analysts expect that Televisa will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

About Televisa

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment is involved in the production of television programming and broadcasting of Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; the sale of advertising time on programs; and the production of television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States, as well as Internet business.

