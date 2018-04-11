W. W. Grainger (GWW) Given Media Impact Rating of 0.20

News coverage about W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. W. W. Grainger earned a media sentiment score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6241626296436 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

GWW traded down $10.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $281.04. 833,191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,007,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,081.49, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.13. W. W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $155.00 and a 12-month high of $298.14.

W. W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.76. W. W. Grainger had a return on equity of 35.76% and a net margin of 5.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that W. W. Grainger will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of W. W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up previously from $172.00) on shares of W. W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded W. W. Grainger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded W. W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.54.

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $5,752,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,082,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucas E. Watson purchased 195 shares of W. W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $256.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,019.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,758 shares of company stock worth $7,911,638. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/11/somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-somewhat-unlikely-to-affect-w-w-grainger-gww-share-price-updated-updated.html.

W. W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

Receive News & Ratings for W. W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.